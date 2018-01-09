Ride-sharing services play a big role following winter storm

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Transportation — or lack thereof — was a big issue during and after last week’s snow storm.

The storm left behind a mess on the roads, dropping between 5 and 10 inches of snowfall in certain areas. This led to many neighborhoods being snowed-in and services like Hampton Roads Transit to cancelling operations.

Ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft played a big role in making it possible for some to get around the region.

10 On Your Side’s Joe Fisher rode around with Uber driver Patricia Nicholson, who put in more than 50 hours on the roads following the storm.

Nicholson says she’s made good money, but also adds it’s about more than that. In one trip, she took a child with respiratory problems to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters (CHKD).

She says it was important to make sure people got to their destination safely.

“After taking that woman to the hospital and realizing that law enforcement can’t get to some people in the time that they would like to, I just feel like military, people at the hospital, anyone that needs, they have to get to where they need to go.”

Nicholson says surge pricing helped earn more than $1,000 since the storm.