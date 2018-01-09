Police: Same suspects possibly responsible for two 7-Eleven robberies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News Police believe the same two suspects are responsible for two 7-Eleven robberies within three days.

The first robbery happened Saturday around 3:30 a.m. at a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 13400 block of Jefferson Avenue. The second business robbery was around 12:45 a.m. Monday at a 7-Eleven at 744 J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

According to police, during the first incident two men entered the store and robbed the on duty clerks at gunpoint. After collecting money from the cash registers, the suspects took several packs of cigarettes and headed in a southbound direction from the store.

Police say during the second robbery one of the suspects went into the business showing a silver handgun, approached the counter and demanded money. The second masked suspect then came into the 7-Eleven and walked around to the back of the cash register, took money and cigarettes. As both suspects left, they took a cellphone from a citizen on the sidewalk walking into the store.

Investigators spotted and then pursued the suspect’s vehicle but the suspects ran from the vehicle in the Ridley Circle neighborhood.

Both suspects are described as men 20 to 25 years old, wearing all black and masked. The first suspect weighs around 175 to 180 pounds, and armed with a dark handgun. The second suspect also wore gloves and was a little shorter than the first.

No one was hurt during either of these incidents.

Detectives are working to identify and arrest the suspects. They are asking anyone with information to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

