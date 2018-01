CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Chesapeake are looking to identify the man wanted in a grand larceny incident.

According to police, the man in the surveillance photo took $600 worth of merchandise from a home improvement store in the Greenbrier are of the city. The alleged incident happened on Dec. 10, 2017.

If you recognize him or know anything of the incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.