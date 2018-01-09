Man of Year winners to be at Super Bowl

File-This Dec. 24, 2017, file photo shows Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) leaving the field after an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Glendale, Ariz. Fitzgerald might well be the most popular athlete in the history of the state of Arizona. The wide receiver’s resume is packed with Hall of Fame-caliber statistics accumulated over 14 seasons with the same Cardinals team that drafted him third overall in 2004. Add to that his easy-going personality combined with a remarkable durability _ he’s missed six games of his 208 games since joining the league. A year ago, Fitzgerald and the Giants’ Eli Manning shared the NFL man of the year award his work off the field. And impressively, at age 34, on the field he’s still playing at it at a high level, all while staying mum on whether he will return for another season.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

NEW YORK (AP) How about getting this group together: Hall of Famers Franco Harris, Roger Staubach and LaDainian Tomlinson, plus Peyton Manning and Eli Manning and Larry Fitzgerald?

Players spanning generations who belong to the NFL’s Man of the Year fraternity will be honored during Super Bowl weekend in Minneapolis. Also on hand will be the family of Walter Payton, for whom the NFL’s award is named.

They will take part in special events and programs and, before Super Bowl 52, former winners will be recognized on the field – including the introduction of the 2017 recipient. That winner will receive a $250,000 donation to a charity of his choice, and $250,000 will be donated in his name to expand Character Playbook across the country.

