Man charged with killing Norfolk teacher goes before judge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The man accused of killing a Norfolk teacher faced a judge for an arraignment on Tuesday morning.

70-year-old Edward Shaw is facing murder and gun charges related to the New Year’s Eve murder of Caroline Hendrix.

Shaw initially told police he was involved in a road rage incident, but detectives said that was not the case.

Court documents give a little more detail about the man accused of shooting Hendrix as she sat in her vehicle on December 31.

According to the paperwork, Shaw works as an engineering consultant in Henderson, North Carolina. It’s a place he says he’s worked since May 2017.

He told the court that he has no family ties in the area and has no prior criminal record.

According to police, Shaw killed Hendrix around 8 p.m. on December 31.

It was during that same incident that Shaw was shot by a friend of Hendrix, who was trying to help her.

The Oceanair Elementary School Pre-K teacher was found inside her vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. She later died at the hospital.

Around 9 p.m. Chesapeake police said they found a man later identified as Shaw inside of a vehicle on Happy Acres Road.

He told police he pulled over on the shoulder of I-64 and was shot near the Deep Creek exit, however an investigation conducted by Norfolk police and state troopers determined Shaw was not involved in an alleged road rage shooting on the interstate.

He was charged with two felonies on January 2.

Shaw’s arraignment was rescheduled for another week. He told a judge he wanted to get an attorney.