“How to Raise an Adult” Author to Speak in Norfolk!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hebrew Academy of Tidewater presents a new opportunity for parents, caregivers and educators to learn and grow, as they help the children in their lives do the same! Heather Moore and Patti Seeman have the details on the Tidewater Learning Connection’s next event.
“How To Raise An Adult” with author and former Stanford University dean Julie Lythcott-Haim
Keynote address and Cocktail Reception
Thursday, February 15th at 7pm
TCC Roper Performing Arts Center
Norfolk
Workshop Tracks for Parents & Teachers
Friday, February 16th
8:30am
Sandler Family Campus – Virginia Beach
Presented by Tidewater Learning Connection, an initiative of the Hebrew Academy of Tidewater
Tickets & Information: TidewaterLearningConnection.org
(757) 424-4327
This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by the Tidewater Learning Connection/Hebrew Academy of Tidewater.