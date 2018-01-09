“How to Raise an Adult” Author to Speak in Norfolk!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Hebrew Academy of Tidewater presents a new opportunity for parents, caregivers and educators to learn and grow, as they help the children in their lives do the same! Heather Moore and Patti Seeman have the details on the Tidewater Learning Connection’s next event.

“How To Raise An Adult” with author and former Stanford University dean Julie Lythcott-Haim

Keynote address and Cocktail Reception

Thursday, February 15th at 7pm

TCC Roper Performing Arts Center

Norfolk

Workshop Tracks for Parents & Teachers

Friday, February 16th

8:30am

Sandler Family Campus – Virginia Beach

Presented by Tidewater Learning Connection, an initiative of the Hebrew Academy of Tidewater

Tickets & Information: TidewaterLearningConnection.org

(757) 424-4327

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by the Tidewater Learning Connection/Hebrew Academy of Tidewater.