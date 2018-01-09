Hampton Roads Transit resuming normal services today

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More local transportation services are coming back online as the thaw out continues from last week’s winter storm.

Hampton Roads Transit announced that it would be resuming normal service Tuesday. HRT services had been suspended since the storm hit the region.

“We want to thank the many thousands of customers for their patience during this storm’s aftermath,” said William Harrell, president and CEO of HRT. “We understand the problems people face when transit is not available and we’re happy to get back on the road delivering service.”

The storm affected many city services, offices and area school districts. Most of the districts in the coverage area cancelled schools for Tuesday, as the roads remained icy and slushy in certain spots.

Temperatures will be warming up moving forward — leading to some much-needed melting.

HRT says even with improved conditions, people should nonetheless expect some delays.