Former ODU football player appears in court after assault charge

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Old Dominion University football player charged with assault and battery was back in court Tuesday.

Manuel Matiarena pleaded no contest to his misdemeanor charge. According to his lawyer, the court accepted the plea agreement.

A spokeswoman with the Norfolk Commonwealth’s attorney tells 10 On Your Side that the evidence was found sufficient and the finding was taken under advisement for one year. He’s to be of uniform good behavior, complete 20 hours of community service and have no contact with the victim.

This stems from an incident in June when officers were called to The Edge on Hampton Boulevard for an assault. According to a Norfolk police spokesman, officers responded to a fight and assault that sent two people to the hospital. Police say no weapons were used during the incident.

The other player who was allegedly involved is Devin Hannan, who’s been suspended indefinitely from the team. He is charged with two felonies, including one count of aggravated malicious wounding, along with a misdemeanor of assault and battery.

Hannan’s case has moved to circuit court, though no court date has been set at this time.

According to Old Dominion University communications, Matiarena is no longer a member of the team.