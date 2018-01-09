Broken water mains pour water onto I-95 in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two separate water main breaks have sent water pouring onto Interstate 95 in downtown Richmond within the last 24 hours.

WAVY sister station WRIC 8News reported that several feet of water gushed onto the interstate following the first break Monday afternoon. It forced VCU Medical Center to cancel some procedures and appointments according to sources in the hospital.

The first break caused water to initially flood the northbound lanes under the Broad Street overpass, near mile marker 75, before spilling into the southbound lanes as well.

All northbound lanes and multiple southbound lanes were closed as crews worked to shut off the flow of water.

VDOT traffic cameras captured much of the ordeal and showed vehicles slowly navigating under the overpass as what looked like a waterfall poured from above.

A spokesperson for the City of Richmond’s Department of Public Utilities said a 12-foot section of a 12-inch-thick water line blew out, which caused water to spill onto the interstate.

At one point, Virginia State Police reported ‘at least’ 3-5 feet of standing water across all travel lanes before the line was shut off.

A second water main break on I-95 Tuesday morning impacted traffic. The left lane of I-95 was closed in both directions, down the road from where the first break happened.

Water main break Hermitage Road overpass I-95.@VaDOTRVA says all northbound lanes closed. Southbound left and center lanes closed. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZLWYB1hRcA — Gretchen Ross (@G_Ross8News) January 9, 2018

Richmond crews responded to another water main break later in the afternoon on Monday on the South Sheppard overpass which runs over the Downtown Expressway.

Crews worked overnight to repair the main. Traffic was not impacted, but VDOT crews warned drivers to be alert for icy and slick road conditions as temperatures were expected to warm up above freezing.

Update: City crews wrapping up after working overnight to repair a water main break on S. Sheppard Street overpass. More on #GMRVA pic.twitter.com/rCpFeeGpKs — Roxie Bustamante (@Roxie8News) January 9, 2018