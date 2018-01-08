Woman found dead in home, man critically injured in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home in the Thoroughgood section of the city Monday.

Emergency dispatchers received a call requesting medical assistance in the 1700 block of Five Forks Road.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department arrived on scene and found a man suffering from a life-threatening injury and a woman dead inside the home.

EMS took the man to a local hospital to be treated.

Police have not released what kind of injuries either of the victims suffered from or any other details at this time.

Police say they are not seeking any suspects related to this incident.

Stay with WAVY.com for developments.