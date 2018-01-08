Va. National Guard delivers supplies to ‘icebound’ Tangier Island

TANGIER ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — Residents of Tangier Island got a boost over the weekend following a winter storm, thanks to the Virginia National Guard.

Crews aboard two helicopters helped to deliver food, mail and medicine on Saturday. The storm dropped several inches of snow across eastern Virginia.

The National Guard posted photos of the special delivery on Facebook Monday, showing the crews’ work amid bitter sub-freezing conditions.

Six soldiers from a Sandston-based battalion helped get the much-needed supplies to the island.