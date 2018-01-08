Townhouse in Greenbrier section of Chesapeake catches fire for second time

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A townhouse caught fire for the second time in 12 hours in the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake overnight.

The townhouse in the 1200 block of Basswood Court first caught fire just before 5 p.m. on Sunday. It caught fire again early Monday morning around 2:30.

Crews arrived on the scene about five minutes after receiving the call and found smoke and flames coming from the two-story townhouse.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the surrounding townhomes. They brought the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

The cause of the second fire is under investigation.