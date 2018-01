CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Thousands of people are without power in Chesapeake, according to Dominion Energy.

Dominion’s website showed more than 5,300 reported outages in the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake.

The outages Monday morning came days after several thousand people lost power during a winter storm. Dominion says it is assessing the outage, and power should be back on between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.