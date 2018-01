VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach police are investigating a shooting in the 1400 block of Gate Tree Court.

VBPD currently investigating a gun shot wound case in the 1400 blk of Gate Tree Ct. At this time, no additional information is available. @CityofVaBeach — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) January 8, 2018

10 On Your Side is sending a crew to the scene.

Stay on WAVY.com for updates.