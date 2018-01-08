Newport News man accused of firing handgun near a father and son

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man is facing a slew of charges after police say he was accused of firing a gun near a father and son during an argument.

Police say the alleged incident happened overnight Sunday at a home off Woodhvaen Road.

A 34-year-old man told police he was arguing with his brother after his brother had struck his teenage son. This argument reportedly got physical and went outside the home.

Police say the man’s brother, 34-year-old Dale Matthew Schornak, pulled out a gun and fired it into the ground. Schornak allegedly pointed the gun at the two of them during the incident.

Police say other witnessed reported that Schornak was also within five to 10 feet of his children when he fired the gun. Schornak and his wife, 32-year-old Melissa Maire Schornak, fled the scene following the incident.

Police say Melissa Schornak picked up a pair of shears as they were leaving, and threw them indiscriminately. A witness was hit in the head by the shears and momentarily lost consciousness.

Officers took Dale Schornak into custody at a home on North Chalice Court. He is charged with child endangerment, brandishing a firearm, reckless handling of a firearm, assault and discharging a firearm inside the city limits.

Police say there is a warrant out for Melissa Schornak for an assault on a family member charge.