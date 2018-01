PORTSMOUTH, Va, (WAVY) – The lead actor and director may not have won a Golden Globe, but “Molly’s Game” did score four cookies from our Hampton Roads Show film critic.

If you’re looking to catch a movie, don’t forget to check out Cinema Cafe

Locations across Hampton Roads

CinemaCafe.com

(757) 523-SHOW

This segment of the Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Cinema Cafe.