Mother of two small children found wandering in the cold arrested

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police found two small children wandering outside in sub-zero temperatures early Sunday morning.

Police have located and charged the children’s mother, Jaquana Brown-Clark, of the 5400 block of Remuda Drive in North Chesterfield, with two counts of felony child neglect.

The children are safe with their father at this time, police added. Authorities said the children’s father did not live in Chesterfield or the immediate area.

Officials found both kids, ages 3 and 5, around 1:40 a.m. near the Remuda Crossing Apartments off of Cogbill Road.

8News spoke with the local resident who found the boy and later contacted authorities early Sunday morning.

“I’m freaking out, I call my boyfriend who’s upstairs asleep, get him out here, I was like ‘bring a blanket.’ So I get him a blanket, put him in the back seat of my car, turn the car on full blast because it was still warm,” says Alicia Derby-Lindenberger. “I actually was not planning on coming home last night and I feel like if I didn’t then we’d be talking about a whole other story right now.”

Lt. Don Story told 8News the children were recovering at Chippenham Hospital. Both were suffering from extreme weather conditions.