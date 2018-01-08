Hampton man arrested for stabbing Va. Beach man, assaulting officer

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a stabbing that happened in the Olde Hampton section of the city Saturday night.

Emergency dispatchers received a call around 10 p.m. for a stabbing in the 800 block of LaSalle Avenue.

Police found out that the victim and the suspect knew each other when they got into a verbal argument and the suspect, Jeremy Dshawn Britt took out his knife and stabbed the victim one time.

When officers arrived on scene they found the victim, a 28-year-old Virginia Beach man suffering from a single stab wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life-threatening and later released.

During the police investigation, Britt physically assaulted a Hampton Police officer, striking the officer once. The officer did not require medical attention.

Jeremy Britt of Hampton was arrested in connection to this incident and charged with one count of maiming, one count of abduction, one count of assault on a law enforcement officer, and one count of obstruction.

He remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.