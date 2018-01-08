Electrical fire breaks out atop Trump Tower

NOTE: A live look at fire crews on the scene atop Trump Tower for an electrical fire on Jan. 8, 2018. President Donald Trump was at the White House when the fire broke out. App users can watch here.

NEW YORK (NBC) — Fire crews responded to the roof of Trump Tower for an electrical fire on Monday morning, the NYPD says.

Crews were called to President Donald Trump’s namesake skyscraper at East 57th Street and Fifth Avenue at 6:58 a.m., according to fire officials.

No evacuations were ordered, and there were no injuries, according to the NYPD. Trump was at the White House when the fire broke out.

Cameras on the top of Rockefeller Center, about seven blocks away, showed firefighters crowding around on the top of the building as smoke emitted from one corner of the roof.