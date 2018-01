NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crews in Norfolk battled house fire early Monday morning near Norfolk State University.

Firefighters were called to the house on Norchester Avenue just after 3 a.m., according to dispatch.

Norfolk firefighters battle house fire on Norchester, near Norfolk State University. No injuries reported. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/E73XZIl0gm — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) January 8, 2018

It is unclear whether anyone was home at time, but dispatch says there were no reported injuries. There is no word on the extent of the damage.

