Armed suspect robs Food Lion in Western Branch

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating after the Food Lion in the Western Branch section of the city was robbed at gunpoint Monday evening.

Dispatchers received the emergency call at 9:10 p.m. for an armed robbery report in the 2400 block of Taylor Road.

When officers arrived on scene they determined a man wearing a black hoodie, black gloves and a mask over his face showed a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect ran away from the business with an unknown amount of cash.

Police have not released any further information at this time.

