Area roads still messy after winter storm, frigid temps

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Heading back to work following the blizzard of 2018 may be a bit tricky Monday, as many area roads remain icy and slushy.

A winter storm brought bitter cold temperatures and heavy snowfall to the region last Wednesday and Thursday. The snowfall left many neighborhoods and surrounding side-streets snowed-in.

10 On Your Side’s Lex Gray and photographer Larry Carney surveyed conditions along several secondary roads in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Even some of the major roads in Norfolk — like Virginia Beach Boulevard and Military Highway — remained a little dicey for drivers. In some cases on the Southside, roads would have clean and decent stretches before another icy, bumpy patch.

In Norfolk, Military Highway from Lowery Rd to 264 is TERRIBLE. A sheet of snow/ice, with one lane passable. Was better for a few blocks, but it gets bad again continuing toward Chesapeake. @WAVY_News — Lex Gray (@LexGrayWAVY) January 8, 2018

Clearer conditions were seen on parts of Battlefield Boulevard in Chesapeake.

On the Peninsula, main roads were largely clear in Hampton. A steady flow of traffic was seen early Monday on West Mercury Boulevard near Interstate 64.

However, just a couple of steps off West Mercury showed a major difference in the conditions of the primary and secondary roads. A lot of ice and snow still covered the residential roads.

The conditions prompted schools districts across the viewing area to close for Monday. For most the area districts, this was the third snow day since the winter storm hit.

Residents on Sunday expressed concerns about the roads and overnight freezing temperatures.

“The main roads were fine. It was the side roads that are really bad, like going in and out of our neighborhood, but the main roads are fine. If you take your time, you should be fine,” Hampton resident Sonya Howard said.

The good news for residents is temperatures for the week will finally get above the freezing mark. The warmer temperatures — as well as some rain — will likely lead to more freezing over the course of the week.

Before that time, there will be one last arctic blast to deal with in the aftermath of the storm. Record temperatures were seen in Norfolk early on Monday.