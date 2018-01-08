App to provide tolling data for new I-64 express lanes

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A new app will help drivers understand the tolling on new express lanes set to open this week along Interstate 64.

The first segment of the new optional lanes will cover a 8.4-mile stretch between the Interstate 564 Interchange to the Interstate 264 Interchange. These flex option lanes will be available to drivers during rush hour times — with the expectation that they will alleviate congestion.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is putting out an app that will help drivers navigate the new I-64 express lanes.

The app is called 64ExpressLanes, and it provides information like toll estimates and historical rates for drivers.

This way, drivers can calculate how much their trip on the new lanes will cost. The app is expected to also provide drivers with a better idea of what others have paid to use the lanes on certain dates and times.

You can download it today — for both Apple and Android devices — but it won’t start streaming data until 5 a.m. Wednesday. At that time, the new lanes will be open.

Ahead of Wednesday’s opening, VDOT released images of the signage for the toll rates.

