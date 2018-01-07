Townhouse catches fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — No one was hurt after a two-story townhouse caught fire Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake.

Firefighters got word of the fire at 1200 block of Basswood Court around 4:53 p.m. and arrived 7 minutes later to find smoke coming from the townhouse

Crews say a chimney fire had extended up to the townhouse’s second floor living area and attic. Firefighters kept the flames contained to those areas and were able to get the fire under control at 5:21 p.m.

No injuries were reported, but the home’s single occupant has been displaced.