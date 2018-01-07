Teen injured in Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old boy is recovering after being shot Sunday night in a reported drive-by shooting in Newport News.

The shooting happened just before 8:09 p.m. near the intersection of Colony Road and Smucker Road, according to police.

Police say the victim was walking with another male teenager when an unknown vehicle approached.

Shots were fired, and one of the teens was shot in the left shoulder and right hand.

He was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

At this time, police say there is no description of the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle.

