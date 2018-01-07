One person suffering with critical injuries after Portsmouth house fire

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One person is in the hospital with critical injuries after a fire damaged a home Sunday morning in the Port Norfolk section of the city.

Fire crews were dispatched to the scene at 11:19 a.m. for a single family residential structure fire in the 700 block of Lanier Crescent.

Portsmouth EMS Manager Jeff Meyer tells WAVY.com the fire was contained at 12:51 p.m.

Officials are not sure how many people will be displaced at this time, however, Red Cross has been contacted to assist.

