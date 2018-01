SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Smithfield firefighters say a house fire left three cats dead and a destroyed home Saturday afternoon.

The emergency call came in just before 3 p.m. for the fire in the 8000 block of Fire Tower Road.

Crews from Ivor Volunteer Fire Department and Windsor Fire Department assisted Smithfield.

Firefighters say the cause of the fire was careless cooking.

There were no injuries reported.