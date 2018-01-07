Norfolk blaze displaces two people from home

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk dispatch says crews responded to a fire in the 3800 block of Chattam Circle early Saturday morning.
Firefighters were dispatched around 2 a.m.
Red Cross assisted two people who are displaced as a result of the fire.
We are helping 2 people after an early morning fire On the 3800 block of Chatham Circle #NorfolkVA pic.twitter.com/TqfVMoMaFj
— Red Cross Virginia (@VARedCross) January 6, 2018
No injuries were reported during this incident.
