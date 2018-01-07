Members of Sweet Justice band injured after fire destroys their home

URBANNA, Va. (WAVY/WWBT) — A fire destroyed the historic home of an Urbanna couple known as members of a local rock band, Sweet Justice.

The call for the fire came in around 7 a.m. Firefighters say it started on the first floor of the Watling Street home.

The home, which was over 100 years old, was completely destroyed, as well as two vehicles that were parked in front of the home.

Major M.E. Sampson with the Middlesex County’s Sheriff’s Office says one person was transported to the Medical College of Virginia for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Six fire departments responded to the fire and Dominion Energy was called to the scene for a downed power line.

Sweet Justice posted to their Facebook their opening performance scheduled at the NORVA for Saturday night was cancelled.