HRT service resuming Monday on limited routes

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Roads Transit’s bus, light rail, and ferry services will return Monday on a limited basis for select major routes.

The 11 snow routes will connect major activity hubs and critical services, such as city centers and hospitals, and won’t feature many of HRT’s usual locations.

HRT says designated snow route stops will have images of snowflakes on the route signs. The color of the snowflake corresponds with a particular route.

Passengers should know their usual bus stop may not be included, and should expect their trip to be significantly longer than usual on Monday. Services will only go from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday,

To learn more about the stops, visit gohrt.com/route/snow-emergency-service/.