Hampton Roads residents try to dig out of the snow

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Many residents across Hampton Roads spent Saturday digging out of the snow.

Cars stuck in snow and ice and people shoveling were common sights throughout the area, including Portsmouth.

“I don’t think anyone likes doing it but it has to get done,” said Jamal Giddens.

Giddens had parked one of his vehicles at a 7-Eleven before the snow hit and was clearing out his driveway.

He says he worked on Friday and drove through many streets.

“ The roads weren’t that bad after I got off the side streets. The main roads are good. The interstate is definitely good. It’s like it never snowed on the interstate. It’s not too bad,” Giddens said.

Other residents ran into problems trying to leave their neighborhoods including Nichole Brown, who got her vehicle stuck.

“It was fine until I hit this hunk of snow here,” she said.

Brown says she wanted to get out of the house for a couple of days and went to check on her father.

She’s not too excited about the snow and believes it’s something only kids get excited about.

“You just look and see that it’s out there. It’s in the driveway. It’s on the cars. There’s no snow angels when you get older,” she said.

Dana Woodson, who is the City of Portsmouth’s Public Information Officer, says crews are continuing to work 12-hour rotations to clear up bridges, primary roads, and roads that lead to hospitals and fire stations.

Regardless, many roads will still remain slippery and icy and is asking for residents to stay home if possible to give plows room to work.

She says additional crews will come in to clear sidewalks.