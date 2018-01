NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters responded to the Econo Lodge near Military Circle Saturday evening.

Crews were dispatched around 5:30 p.m. to 865 North Military Highway.

Fire officials say one downstairs room had smoke and fire showing upon arrival. The fire was confine to that single room which was occupied at the time.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The fire is being investigated.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this incident.