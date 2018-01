CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Two adults were displaced after a fire damaged their home in the South Norfolk section of Chesapeake, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to 1000 block of Chesapeake Avenue just after 7 p.m. Saturday.

The fire was contained in the walls and underneath of the two-story home.

It appears the fire was caused by the homeowner’s attempt to thaw frozen pipes with a heat gun, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.