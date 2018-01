CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake firefighters say they responded to a fire at a Sonic Drive In in the Greenbrier area Saturday night.

The emergency call came in just before 11 p.m. for the 1200 block of N. Battlefield Boulevard and firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about an hour.

Chesapeake Fire Department officials say it was an accidental fire caused by a technician working on an HVAC unit at the business.

There were no injuries reported.