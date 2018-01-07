57 displaced after broken sprinkler floods Chesapeake apartment building

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A broken fire sprinkler pipe flooded a Chesapeake apartment building on Sunday evening, leading to 57 adults being displaced from their homes.

It happened at Heron’s Landing Apartments at 2133 S. Military Highway. Firefighters received the call at 6:38 p.m. and arrived to find flooding throughout the building.

The pipe malfunctioned up on the third floor, leading to water cascading down to the floors beneath. Water damage and possible electrical hazards forced the entire building’s evacuation.

Chesapeake firefighters say they’re helping the complex’s management with transporting occupants to area hotels.

