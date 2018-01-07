1 dead, another in hospital after Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk firefighters are working a house fire that took the life of one resident on Sunday night.

Firefighters say another resident has been transported to Sentara Norfolk Hospital.

The fire was reported at 8:36 p.m. at 856 35th Street. Arriving crews found heavy fire on the second floor.

Crews forced entry into the home and found the deceased on the second floor.

One firefighter was also transported to the hospital to be evaluated for non-life threatening injuries.

Norfolk Fire Rescue Fire Marshals and Norfolk Police Homicide Division and Forensics will be conducting a joint investigation into the cause of the fire.

