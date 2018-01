DELTAVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police says an early morning car crash has left one woman dead in Middlesex County Saturday.

The accident happened in Deltaville just before 6 a.m.

Troopers say the car was traveling too fast for the road conditions on General Puller Highway. It hit an ice patch and ran off the road into ditch, causing it to overturn and eject the driver.

The driver, 29-year-old Katherine Pinzone, was pronounced dead after being transported to Walter Reed Hospital.