NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating following a robbery at a 7-Eleven in the 13400 block of Jefferson Avenue early Saturday.

Dispatchers received a call just before 3:30 a.m. for a commercial robbery. Police say it was reported that two clerks were working when two unknown suspects came into the business with a firearm.

The suspects demanded money and left the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was hurt during this incident.

