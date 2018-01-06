Firefighters battle house fire in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire and Rescue posted on their Twitter they worked a house fire Saturday night.

The fire was located in the 700 block of E. 27th Street, according to the post.

Norfolk FF working a fire in the 700 blk of E 27th st. Fire was on 2nd floor and in the attic. One crew had to bale out of the attic due to increased fire on 2nd floor. Fire was quickly knocked down. Ch Worley pic.twitter.com/up4EGz7r7H — Norfolk Fire-Rescue (@norfolkfireresc) January 7, 2018

Firefighters say the fire was in the attic and second story of the home.

There were no injuries reported.

