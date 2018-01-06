Firefighters battle house fire in Norfolk

Photo courtesy: Norfolk Fire and Rescue

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire and Rescue posted on their Twitter they worked a house fire Saturday night.

The fire was located in the 700 block of E. 27th Street, according to the post.

Firefighters say the fire was in the attic and second story of the home.

There were no injuries reported.

