Dog expected to make full recovery after falling in icy pond

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A dog is recovering Friday night after he fell into an icy pond in Chesterfield County earlier in the day.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS officials said that Atlas was taken to Animal Medical Center in Midlothian where he is “doing very well” and is expected to be released soon.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said some children ran up screaming and crying that their dog had fallen in the water. While onlookers waited for animal control, one resident jumped into action, using his ladder and a neighbor’s kayak to rescue Atlas from the frigid water.

Eventually, that man, Anthony Miller, was able to pull the dog out of the water, at which point he was taken to the veterinary hospital.

8News spoke with Miller who said he helped rescue Atlas. He said he was just doing the right thing.

“I’m not a hero, I think anyone would have done that in that circumstance,” Miller said. “I’ve got a dog, I’ve got a soft spot for dogs and I would just hope somebody would do that if my dog was stuck out on the ice.”

Miller said when he touched the dog, he felt like a block of frozen ice. He said the dog’s body temperature was so low, it didn’t initially register on the vet’s thermometer.

However, thanks to the quick actions of Miller, first responders and vets, Atlas is expected to make a full recovery.