Video: Frozen iguanas fell from trees in South Florida

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (NBC) — Cold weather and iguanas don’t mix.

Just ask a green iguana — the kind that are common in South Florida. What is not common in Florida are temperatures below 40 degrees.

That’s cold enough to render an iguana stunned and immobilized.

One woman found two iguanas outside her home Thursday morning, and said it appeared they had both fallen out of a 30-foot tree.

She moved them to the grass, and said they both warmed up enough to move after a while.

Some people in South Florida may have felt the same during this week’s cold spell.