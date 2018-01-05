Operation Blessing asking for volunteers for snow removal

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — After seeing blizzard conditions over the last day and a half, many people will now be looking to clean-up.

There is potential good news for residents who need a hand digging out from Thursday’s snowfall. Operation Blessing is asking volunteers in the Chesapeake, Norfolk and Virginia Beach areas to help with snow removal.

Snowfall estimates were as high as 11 inches in some areas of the region. The winter storm, coupled with sub-freezing conditions, left behind a mess of ice on area roads and neighborhoods.

The bad news for the weekend is temperatures will remain below freezing with some wind chills expected to be in the negatives.

Operation Blessing says there will be snow removal efforts Friday and Saturday mornings — and possibly the early afternoons. Those looking to pitch-in can meet at the Operation Blessing construction trailers at 977 Centerville Turnpike in Virginia Beach.

Shovels, work coordination and lunch will be provided by Operation Blessing. Call 757-793-1837 if you need more information.