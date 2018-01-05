Man rescued from burning car charged with DUI in Southampton

COURTLAND, Va. (WAVY) — A South Carolina man was rescued from a burning car and then charged with driving under the influence Tuesday night.

Southampton officers say 48-year-old Clarence Lowery was involved in a car crash on Ivor Road around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw the car on fire with Lowery trapped inside, they said.

Officers say the sheriff’s deputy, firefighters and citizens at the scene were able to rescue Lowery from the vehicle seconds before it become fully engulfed in flames.

Lowery was transported to the Medical College of Virginia and his condition is unknown at this time.