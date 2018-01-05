Hundreds still without power in Va. Beach following winter storm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of customers remain in the dark as Dominion Energy continues working to restore power following a winter storm.

Tens of thousands of customers in southeastern Virginia lost power as the storm brought blizzard conditions to parts of Hampton Roads. There were more 50,000 reported outages in the region at one point — largely in Virginia Beach.

Dominion’s outage map showed a much cleaner picture early Friday morning, with most of the seven cities looking outage-free. A little less than 400 outages were being reported in Virginia Beach — and only a handful in Chesapeake.

Dominion said 90 percent of power was expected to be restored to eastern Virginia and North Carolina by late Thursday night. Outages in North Carolina were down to a little more than 230 by the pre-dawn hours of Friday.

The winter storm left behind a blanket of snow — and some ice — across the viewing area. Some areas saw an estimated 7.5 to 11 inches of snowfall. Frigid temperatures over the weekend could hamper any potential melting.

If you remain without power, you can get updates on the forecast through WAVY.com’s livestream. Stay with WAVY.com for the latest developments.