Hampton Roads Transit suspended this weekend; limited service on Monday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — All forms of Hampton Roads Transit will be suspended on Saturday and Sunday due to snow mounds blocking bus stops throughout the area.

Bus, light rail, and ferry service will go from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, but with limited service only on certain designated snow routes.

HRT says designated snow route stops will have images of snowflakes on the route signs. The color of the snowflake corresponds with a particular route.

“The region has worked very hard to clear interstates, major roads of snow and ice, and that will allow vehicles to travel freely. But access to bus stops remains a persistent problem,” said William Harrell, president and CEO of HRT. “We are counting on a bit more time from crews and forecasted slightly warmer weather next week to help with our situation.”

Passengers should know their usual bus stop may not be included, and should expect their trip to be significantly longer than usual on Monday. To learn more about the stops, visit gohrt.com/route/snow-emergency-service/.