Fundraiser looking to honor a war dog by protecting another

PORTSMOUTH, Va (WAVY) — A local effort is underway to honor one life and protect another.

You may remember Darja, the war dog who went missing from Portsmouth last month and later died after being hit by a car.

There is now a fundraising effort in her memory to buy a ballistic vest for another working K9. Darja was a retired explosive detection dog born in Kuwait.

Mission K9 Rescue brought her and nine others from the Middle East last July.

The cost of the bullet proof vest is $2,500. Patricia Atkinson, who is spearheading the fundraising effort, said, “It will be embroidered in memory of Darja — this is through Spikes K9 Fund, a great cause founded by James Hatch, Navy Seal.”

If you’d like to contribute you can do so at this link.