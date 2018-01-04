Winter storm blankets local roadways, grounds flights

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — A winter storm raging across Hampton Roads is causing several issues to the area’s transportation.

Roadways all over the place were covered in blankets of snow, making driving a difficult endeavor. Crashes were reported on area interstate highways early Thursday. One viewer posted a picture to social media showing a snow plow that appeared to overturn on the Chesapeake Expressway.

Virginia State Police reported that 101 crashes were reported in the Hampton Roads region. There were another 74 reports of disabled vehicles.

A look at the snowfall from 8pm to 2:45am as seen on our I-64/264 project camera near the Norfolk/VaBeach line (https://t.co/WqXvdExQae): pic.twitter.com/O2iCy2187T — VDOT Hampton Roads (@VaDOTHR) January 4, 2018

Officials with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel alerted motorists that the roadway was closed Thursday morning due to the conditions.

Local ferry systems were forced to adjust or cancel operations altogether because of the snow.

Due to the weather the Southport / Ft Fisher Ferry will not be running until futher notice . For Information please call 910-457-6942. — NCDOT Ferry Division (@NCDOT_Ferry) January 4, 2018

Flights into and out of the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport or Norfolk International Airport were grounded as the snow continued to fall.

