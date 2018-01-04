Winter storm brings heavy snow, strong winds to Hampton Roads region

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Heavy snowfall coupled with strong winds whipped around the Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina region Thursday, causing widespread issues.

The winter storm was covering nearly the entire region up to the southern tip of the Eastern Shore and past the Middle Peninsula.

The winter storm conditions were causing major impacts up and down the coverage area. Officials with the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel alerted motorists that the roadway was closed Thursday morning due to the conditions.

PHOTOS: Snow is hitting Hampton Roads

More than 27,000 outages were reported in the southeast region of the state, according to Dominion Energy Virginia. A vast majority of the outages were reported in several incidents across Virginia Beach.

At least 23,000 people are without power in VB. We’re in Town Center and have seen the street lights go off a few times @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/9QL711yp1P — Marielena Balouris (@Marielena_TV) January 4, 2018

Several flight departures and arrivals were cancelled early Thursday. If you have a flight scheduled at either the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport or Norfolk International Airport before you get to the airport.

At the Oceanfront, strong winds were gusting around 51 mph early Thursday morning. Winds were slightly slower inland, with areas including Norfolk and Chesapeake experiencing gusts in the lower to mid-20’s.

Gusts were clocked in around 47 mph in Newport News. The gusting winds brought with them the danger of snow drifts.

Visibility was difficult with the combination of wind and snow. WAVY’s Marielena Balouris reported the conditions made it hard walk around in some places of Virginia Beach. Roads were blanketed in snow across the region.

The Virginia Department of Transportation posted a time lapse video from its I-264/64 project camera showing the snowfall from Wednesday night to early Thursday.

The wind knocked down the camera of a WAVY crew in Hampton at one point.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm’s arrival. Several local school districts closed early Wednesday, and remained closed on Thursday.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a blizzard warning for much of Southside Hampton Roads. Other surrounding parts of the region remained under a winter storm warning.

WAVY News 10 will complete team coverage of the winter storm throughout the day.