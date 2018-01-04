Vehicle catches fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Chrysler PT Cruiser caught fire on Thursday afternoon in Newport News.

Newport News Police did say no one was hurt, but haven’t released any more details.

Meanwhile in Hampton, a 75-year-old man was killed in an industrial accident on Thursday afternoon.

In Virginia Beach, two people were injured, including a firefighter, in an apartment fire. Firefighters say 16 people were displaced from their homes.

Fires continue to be a major issue around the area as some struggle to heat their homes. The Red Cross says it’s in need of extra volunteers to help an unusually high number of people displaced over the past few weeks.

