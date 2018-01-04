Thousands lose power amid strong winter storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tens of thousands of customers with Dominion Energy have lost power as a winter storm has brought heavy snow and strong winds to the region.

Dominion’s outage map showed more than 32,000 outages reported in the southeastern portion of Virginia in the early hours of Thursday.

A majority of the outages — some 25,700 — were reported across Virginia Beach.

Another 4,700 outages were in Norfolk, with more than 1,500 reported in Chesapeake. More than 10,500 outages were seen in Currituck early Thursday.

Power was also affected along the Outer Banks. The Tideland Electric Membership Corporation posted to Facebook Thursday morning that power was out on Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.

